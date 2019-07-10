Four-Star DB Thompson Still Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Jerrin Thompson was supposed to be committed somewhere by now.
The four-star safety from Lufkin (Texas) scheduled a July commitment date but decided to push things back. Thompson is now aiming to pull the trigger this fall.
“I’m taking things slow,” Thompson said. “I’m taking it in and feeling all the schools that have offered me. I just want to make the best decision for me.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news