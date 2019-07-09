News More News
Notre Dame Commit Mayer On What Drew Him To South Bend

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Kentucky tight end Michael Mayer is committed to Notre Dame.

Michael Mayer is fresh off a dominant performance at The Opening Finals.

The Notre Dame tight end commit was named the 7v7 tournament Offensive MVP and also put on an amazing performance in 1-on-1’s.

The mega recruiting event also gave Mayer a chance to connect with his future quarterback in four-star Irish pledge Drew Pyne.

