Notre Dame Commit Mayer On What Drew Him To South Bend
Michael Mayer is fresh off a dominant performance at The Opening Finals.
The Notre Dame tight end commit was named the 7v7 tournament Offensive MVP and also put on an amazing performance in 1-on-1’s.
The mega recruiting event also gave Mayer a chance to connect with his future quarterback in four-star Irish pledge Drew Pyne.
