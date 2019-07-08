Texas offensive lineman Donovan Jackson released his top schools. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is still in the mix for Donovan Jackson. The four-star 20201 offensive lineman out of Bellaire Episcopal (Texas) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 12 along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. He released his list via Twitter.

Jackson notched a Notre Dame offer during the spring evaluation period in May. Jackson has yet to visit Notre Dame, but he does hope to make his way to South Bend at some point this fall. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is recruiting Jackson and has been in contact with him and his family. Jackson's high school, Bellaire Episcopal, has produced some major talent over the last couple of years, including Stanford offensive lineman Walker Little and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.