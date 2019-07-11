News More News
Lucky Charms: Moten Update; 2021 DL Recruiting Notes

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Pennsylvania defensive lineman Elliot Donald is a priority for Notre Dame.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest on a key defensive back target as well as a pair of 2021 defensive line recruits.

