Emeka Megwa is quickly establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the country.

The rising 2022 prospect out of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic blew up on the recruiting scene this offseason, notching offers left and right.

“It’s been really crazy lately,” Megwa said. “I didn’t know it was coming like that. But I want to take it slow, so I can pick a school I love.”