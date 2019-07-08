Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting efforts on offense were all but completed last Friday when Nebraska receiver Xavier Watts rounded out the unit that now has:

• A three-man wideout corps headlined by Jordan Johnson, a five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 19-ranked prospect by Rivals.

• Running back Chris Tyree, Rivals’ No. 1-rated all-purpose back and No. 62 overall prospect in the land.

• Tight ends Michael Mayer (No. 71 overall) and Kevin Bauman (No. 121), with Mayer named MVP last week at the prestigious The Opening camp.

• Quarterback Drew Pyne, No. 82 overall and No. 5 in his position group.

This is not even including the already well-stocked line that is highlighted by tackle Tosh Baker, ranked No. 51 overall. It is an exceptional start on that side of the ball for the 2020-29 decade — and could well be the standard for those 10 years.

As you will see, it is rare for a recruiting class to assemble such well-rounded balance and high-ranked talent at every position group on offense. In fact, this is the first time in head coach Brian Kelly’s 10 seasons Notre Dame has had more than three Rivals top 100 players committed on offense (five).