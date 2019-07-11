Irish Invasion is the big name camp at Notre Dame each summer, but the Lineman's Challenge on June 15 had several top prospects on campus, including Gabriel Rubio, Blake Fisher, Ben Christman, and Trey Zuhn.

For Zuhn, making the trip to South Bend severed multiple purposes. Notre Dame offered him in May, and he wanted to prove that he was worthy of the offer. Also, he had yet to visit Notre Dame and wanted to learn more about the University and get to know the coaching staff better.

All in all, it was a great visit for the four-star class of 2021 recruit from Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge H.S.

"The camp was great," Zuhn told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "It was great working with Coach Quinn, the other coaches, and the players. I liked the way Quinn and the other coaches explained things, and I learned a few new things, which is always cool.