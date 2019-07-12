Notre Dame’s 2020 class is nearly finished up, and the Irish coaching staff is already working hard on the class of 2021. Blue & Gold Illustrated is breaking down each 2021 Notre Dame target and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.

Today, we continue with the offensive line hot board.

Previous Hot Board: Offensive Skill

Below is an introduction to the 2021 Hot Board, and we’ll add “temperatures” to the Hot Board once things heat up more on the recruiting trail.