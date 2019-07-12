The Opening Finals gave Notre Dame commits a unique opportunity to have a true bonding experience.

Four-star running back pledge Chris Tyree, who won the event’s Fastest Man competition, spent a ton of time with his future quarterback in Drew Pyne as well as tight end commit Michael Mayer.

“Getting with Drew and Mike was great,” Tyree said. “We were on the same team, so we spent a lot of time together. Drew is a funny guy. I love him. He’s the quarterback of the class, and I’m excited to play with him.”