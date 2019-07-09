Notre Dame’s three-man recruiting class is not only talented, but wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander is also welcoming a group of players that fit well into the Irish offense. Even better, the trio fits in well together. It is easy to see a starting lineup with all three committed players on the field together, playing positions that suit their skill sets.

That is just as important as adding talented players. Talent plus fit plus complementary skills is how the Irish wide receiver corps will become one of the nation’s elite groups.

All three wideouts also bring positional flexibility, but each has a position they fit best. St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet five-star wideout Jordan Johnson fits in well at the W position, and now I break down how Omaha (Neb.) Burke standout Xavier Watts fits into the Irish offense.