Film Room: How Xavier Watts Fits Into The Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame’s three-man recruiting class is not only talented, but wide receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander is also welcoming a group of players that fit well into the Irish offense. Even better, the trio fits in well together. It is easy to see a starting lineup with all three committed players on the field together, playing positions that suit their skill sets.
That is just as important as adding talented players. Talent plus fit plus complementary skills is how the Irish wide receiver corps will become one of the nation’s elite groups.
All three wideouts also bring positional flexibility, but each has a position they fit best. St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet five-star wideout Jordan Johnson fits in well at the W position, and now I break down how Omaha (Neb.) Burke standout Xavier Watts fits into the Irish offense.
IDEAL NOTRE DAME FIT
Watts is strong enough and possesses good enough ball skills to play the W position, where Johnson also fits. His speed, blocking prowess and ability to work the middle of the field would allow him to thrive in the slot at the Z position as well.
The position where Watts fits best, however, is at the X receiver position.
In the Irish offense the X receiver usually lines up to the “field side,” which is the wide side of the field. You can see the difference between field and boundary side above. The above shot is the basic alignment for the wide receivers, although they will be asked to move around in different spots.
Notre Dame has had two completely different X receivers in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s offense. There isn’t much that 2017 starter Kevin Stepherson and 2018 starter Chase Claypool have in common. Long has done well to fit the offense around the skillsets of his players, but he is recruiting players that fit what he ultimately would like to do.
There are traits that Long ideally wants in the offense, and Watts fits the X receiver position perfectly, which is a big reason he was such a priority recruit for Alexander and Long.
Let's take a look at some film that shows what Long wants from the X position, and how Watts fits into that role.
