News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 18:00:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Makes Final Pitch To Top DB Target Ransom

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ypy2lljsqak1n4vdey4o
Arizona defensive back Lathan Ransom will make a decision this month. (Rivals.com)

Lathan Ransom is going to have a special birthday this year.

The four-star safety from Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) safety is set to make his commitment on July 16 — the day he blows out the candles.

Ransom is down to three schools in Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas. He made an official visit to Notre Dame last month and has always been high on the Irish.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}