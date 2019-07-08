News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 16:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting In CB Caleb Offord?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

N7c3pfjzzkt8oivf3gax
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting a cerebral cornerback in Caleb Offord. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer caught up with Eddie Stevenson, head coach of Southaven High School, to discuss new new Notre Dame cornerback commit Caleb Offord.

Check out the Q&A below.


MS: Let's start with Caleb as a player. What all does he bring to your team?

ES: Well, he brings the intangibles that you're looking for in modern day corners -- long, rangy, and in his case, very cerebral, which is definitely a high point. He understands the value being able to play multiple techniques -- mixing his game up. We don't run a lot of coverages, so it's very important for him to be methodical in his techniques against high caliber guys.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}