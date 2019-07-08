Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer caught up with Eddie Stevenson, head coach of Southaven High School, to discuss new new Notre Dame cornerback commit Caleb Offord.

MS: Let's start with Caleb as a player. What all does he bring to your team?

ES: Well, he brings the intangibles that you're looking for in modern day corners -- long, rangy, and in his case, very cerebral, which is definitely a high point. He understands the value being able to play multiple techniques -- mixing his game up. We don't run a lot of coverages, so it's very important for him to be methodical in his techniques against high caliber guys.