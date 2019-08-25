News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Week In Review: Notre Dame Football Gearing Up For Season Opener

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team are now just eight days away from the season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on September 2.

Blue & Gold Illustrated brings all of the latest news, notes, and analysis from the practice field and on the recruiting front.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

P5ryfpfqpx4hr4jp4jyd
The latest news and notes surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Bill Panzica)

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRACTICE COVERAGE

The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.

Notre Dame Assistants On Offense: They Said It

BGI Video: Notre Dame Practice Highlights - August 23rd

Notre Dame Notebook: August 23 Practice

BGI Video: Assistants Post-Practice Press Conference

BGI Video: Coordinator Post-Practice Press Conferences

BGI Video: Brian Kelly Post-Practice Press Conference

BGI VIDEO: Practice #15 Highlights

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Media Day

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Defense

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Offense

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Fall Camp

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Defense

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Offense

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Quarterbacks

MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES

More articles on your Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Football Freshman Class Ready To Make An Impact

Mike Linebacker Drew White Reflects 'Fighting Irish' Spirit

Notre Dame's Quarterback Depth Chart Has Crystalized

Lance Taylor, Notre Dame RBs Embrace 'The Streak'

Three Notre Dame Football Players Named To Preseason AP All-American Team

Notre Dame Opens No. 9 In Associated Press Preseason Poll

3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction On Notre Dame Football

Mwmswfo3eafbowcg4omt

WEEKLY FEATURES

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down options for the Notre Dame offense with Cole Kmet and Michael Young out, west coast players on the roster, and more in Midweek Musings.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives his thoughts on the AP preseason poll, which has Notre Dame at No. 9.

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Poll Position

BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has insider nuggets on Notre Dame DL recruiting, insights from road travels, and more in The Gold Standard.

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits In Updated 2021 Rankings

Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Basketball Getting In JR Konieczny?

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game

Nation's No. 4 RB Donovan Edwards Has High Interest In Notre Dame

2021 LB Barrett Carter On Notre Dame: "What More Can You Ask For?"

Notre Dame Commits, Targets In New 2021 Rivals250

Notre Dame Is More Than Just A Verbal Commitment For Aidan Keanaaina

2021 WR Andrel Anthony Hopeful For Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame Targets Featured In Updated 2021 Rivals100

Three Notre Dame Commits Land In New 2021 Rivals100

Under The Lights: BGI On The Road, Irish Commits' Game Schedule

Notre Dame A Top School For Five-Star Offensive Lineman

Local 2021 Guard JR Konieczny Commits To Notre Dame

Five Thoughts On Notre Dame Movement In New Rivals Rankings

LUCKY CHARMS

Singer delivers late night recruiting nuggets every week night at BGI.

Notre Dame 2020 DB Target Sets OU Visit

Updates On Notre Dame Targets In North Carolina

Insider Notes On 2021 OL Recruits

Nuggets on Elite Prospects

PODCASTS

Notre Dame held its fall media day yesterday, with all eleven coaches talking with the media. That followed another open practice with the Irish. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell were joined by staff writer Andrew Mentock to talk media day and practice.

LISTEN HERE

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through recent news and notes on the recruiting trail, talks about his road travels, and has audio clips from an interview with Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Tosh Baker.

LISTEN HERE

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}