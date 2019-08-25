Week In Review: Notre Dame Football Gearing Up For Season Opener
Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team are now just eight days away from the season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on September 2.
Blue & Gold Illustrated brings all of the latest news, notes, and analysis from the practice field and on the recruiting front.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRACTICE COVERAGE
The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.
Notre Dame Assistants On Offense: They Said It
BGI Video: Notre Dame Practice Highlights - August 23rd
Notre Dame Notebook: August 23 Practice
BGI Video: Assistants Post-Practice Press Conference
BGI Video: Coordinator Post-Practice Press Conferences
BGI Video: Brian Kelly Post-Practice Press Conference
BGI VIDEO: Practice #15 Highlights
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Media Day
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Defense
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Offense
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Fall Camp
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Defense
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Offense
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Quarterbacks
MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES
More articles on your Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame Football Freshman Class Ready To Make An Impact
Mike Linebacker Drew White Reflects 'Fighting Irish' Spirit
Notre Dame's Quarterback Depth Chart Has Crystalized
Lance Taylor, Notre Dame RBs Embrace 'The Streak'
Three Notre Dame Football Players Named To Preseason AP All-American Team
Notre Dame Opens No. 9 In Associated Press Preseason Poll
3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction On Notre Dame Football
WEEKLY FEATURES
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down options for the Notre Dame offense with Cole Kmet and Michael Young out, west coast players on the roster, and more in Midweek Musings.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives his thoughts on the AP preseason poll, which has Notre Dame at No. 9.
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Poll Position
BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has insider nuggets on Notre Dame DL recruiting, insights from road travels, and more in The Gold Standard.
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Thoughts On Notre Dame Commits In Updated 2021 Rankings
Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Basketball Getting In JR Konieczny?
On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game
Nation's No. 4 RB Donovan Edwards Has High Interest In Notre Dame
2021 LB Barrett Carter On Notre Dame: "What More Can You Ask For?"
Notre Dame Commits, Targets In New 2021 Rivals250
Notre Dame Is More Than Just A Verbal Commitment For Aidan Keanaaina
2021 WR Andrel Anthony Hopeful For Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame Targets Featured In Updated 2021 Rivals100
Three Notre Dame Commits Land In New 2021 Rivals100
Under The Lights: BGI On The Road, Irish Commits' Game Schedule
Notre Dame A Top School For Five-Star Offensive Lineman
Local 2021 Guard JR Konieczny Commits To Notre Dame
LUCKY CHARMS
Singer delivers late night recruiting nuggets every week night at BGI.
Notre Dame 2020 DB Target Sets OU Visit
Updates On Notre Dame Targets In North Carolina
Insider Notes On 2021 OL Recruits
PODCASTS
Notre Dame held its fall media day yesterday, with all eleven coaches talking with the media. That followed another open practice with the Irish. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell were joined by staff writer Andrew Mentock to talk media day and practice.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through recent news and notes on the recruiting trail, talks about his road travels, and has audio clips from an interview with Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Tosh Baker.
