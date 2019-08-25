Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team are now just eight days away from the season opener against the Louisville Cardinals on September 2. Blue & Gold Illustrated brings all of the latest news, notes, and analysis from the practice field and on the recruiting front. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

The latest news and notes surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Bill Panzica)

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRACTICE COVERAGE

MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES

WEEKLY FEATURES

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down options for the Notre Dame offense with Cole Kmet and Michael Young out, west coast players on the roster, and more in Midweek Musings. Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi gives his thoughts on the AP preseason poll, which has Notre Dame at No. 9. Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Poll Position

BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has insider nuggets on Notre Dame DL recruiting, insights from road travels, and more in The Gold Standard. The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting



NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

LUCKY CHARMS

PODCASTS