Notre Dame has not suffered many injuries during fall camp, but the injuries that have occurred were significant. The Irish lost starting tight end Cole Kmet in the first week of practice and starting wide receiver Michael Young in the second week of camp.

While neither has a tremendous amount of past production (a combined 24 career catches), but both were expected to major contributors to the Irish offense this season. Both are expected to return, but Notre Dame will have to play at least two games without both players.

That means Notre Dame will have to figure out a rotation without those two pass catchers.

Three-Receiver Alignment

Young was Notre Dame’s starting X receiver throughout the spring and fall. With him out, expect the staff to move fifth-year senior Chris Finke – the current starter at Z receiver – outside to Young’s spot. That will put sophomore Lawrence Keys III into the starting lineup as the starting Z receiver.

Keys has spent time on the outside, but he’s far more comfortable – and effective – in the slot. His lack of length and strength isn’t ideally suited for a full-time role on the outside, and the routes he thrives at the most are more frequently utilized inside.

The sophomore from New Orleans is exceptionally quick and is an advanced route runner for his class. Despite his lack of size, Keys is a tough player that is willing to block and work the middle of the field, traits that are needed inside. But where he is at his best is when he gets isolated against a linebacker or safety who can’t run with him.