Five-star class of 2021 Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer will miss his junior season as he suffered a labrum injury, but the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder says that his rehab is going great.

Brockermeyer is staying very active with his high school team, helping coach his team up.

"It's such a great feeling watching your teammates get better," Brockermeyer told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I get why people love coaching. It's awesome."

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card