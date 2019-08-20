Notre Dame A Top School For Five-Star Offensive Lineman
Five-star class of 2021 Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer will miss his junior season as he suffered a labrum injury, but the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder says that his rehab is going great.
Brockermeyer is staying very active with his high school team, helping coach his team up.
"It's such a great feeling watching your teammates get better," Brockermeyer told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I get why people love coaching. It's awesome."
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news