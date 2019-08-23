On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is in Georgia to check out Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Notre Dame commit Cane Berrong's high school game.
Follow along Singer's updates by clicking here.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.