{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 17:19:01 -0500') }}

On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Cane Berrong's Game

BGI will have updates from Cane Berrong's season opener, a rivalry game in Hart County (GA) (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer is in Georgia to check out Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Notre Dame commit Cane Berrong's high school game.

Follow along Singer's updates by clicking here.

