West Bloomfield (Mich.) class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards eyed taking a trip down South to visit a few powerhouse programs and was able to schedule those visits for the summer.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound four-star prospect visited Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and LSU, while also making a local visit to Michigan.

"It was great checking out some other schools," Edwards said. "Being in the Midwest, I'm always at Big 10 schools. But it was really cool seeing the down south schools like Alabama. I picked up the Georgia offer and I thought that was a big impact in my recruitment right there."

