Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina's commitment to Notre Dame is as strong as they come. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound four-star prospect isn't even entertaining any communication from other schools.

"Coaches have tried texting me and I tell them that I'm committed and I don't see myself changing in 1,000 years," Keanaaina said. "Over time, they've slowly given up."

Keanaaina earned an offer from the Fighting Irish in May of 2018 and after visiting Notre Dame and several other schools, he announced his decision to pledge to ND in February of 2019.

