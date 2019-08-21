News More News
Notre Dame Is More Than Just A Verbal Commitment For Aidan Keanaaina

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina's commitment to Notre Dame is as strong as they come. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound four-star prospect isn't even entertaining any communication from other schools.

"Coaches have tried texting me and I tell them that I'm committed and I don't see myself changing in 1,000 years," Keanaaina said. "Over time, they've slowly given up."

Keanaaina earned an offer from the Fighting Irish in May of 2018 and after visiting Notre Dame and several other schools, he announced his decision to pledge to ND in February of 2019.

Fighting Irish pledge Aidan Keanaaina will quickly become a fan favorite. (EJ Holland)

"I love Notre Dame. I'm so happy I'm going there," Keanaaina said. "I'm buying a bunch of Notre Dame stuff and proudly showing it off everywhere I go. Once I finish my senior year, I'm off to Notre Dame."

His relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston was a big part of his decision making process. They keep in touch on a daily basis over text message and jump on phone calls every week or two.

"He asks about my family and I ask him how his kids are and how the wife is doing," Keaanina told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "We've gotten so close. We talk about football and how the summer is going and how the guys are looking up there.

"It's gone past the point of him being a coach I'm talking to. If I trust a coach completely, then I'm going to take every little bit from him. That's where we're getting to and it's fantastic."

