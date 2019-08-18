Notre Dame is about at the halfway point of fall camp, and Saturday the Fighting Irish football squad held its 12th practice in Notre Dame Stadium.

Yesterday I posted my immediate takes, which included standouts and practice observations of the offense. Below is the full practice report for the Irish quarterbacks.

Senior quarterback Ian Book was solid on the day, going through a rough start but a better finish. Book went just 3-8 to start the 1on1 period, and he missed badly on back-to-back corner routes. Book was late on a deep throw to Michael Young and missed on a wide fade route to Chris Finke.

He settled down in the red zone 1on1 period and went 5-5, hitting Chase Claypool for a touchdown and Finke on an out cut.