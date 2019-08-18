Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 12 - Quarterbacks
Notre Dame is about at the halfway point of fall camp, and Saturday the Fighting Irish football squad held its 12th practice in Notre Dame Stadium.
Yesterday I posted my immediate takes, which included standouts and practice observations of the offense. Below is the full practice report for the Irish quarterbacks.
Senior quarterback Ian Book was solid on the day, going through a rough start but a better finish. Book went just 3-8 to start the 1on1 period, and he missed badly on back-to-back corner routes. Book was late on a deep throw to Michael Young and missed on a wide fade route to Chris Finke.
He settled down in the red zone 1on1 period and went 5-5, hitting Chase Claypool for a touchdown and Finke on an out cut.
Book was 10-13 and also had a defensive pass interference during the 7on7 period, but he missed on his only deep throw of the period, throwing long on a pass to Lawrence Keys that would have gone for a very long touchdown if the throw was accurate. But Book completed his final five throws of the 7on7 period, all in the red zone area.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news