East Lansing (Mich.) class of 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony has a couple of big offers in his home state, but the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder doesn't feel obligated to stay in Michigan.

"The in-state thing isn't really a problem for me," said Anthony, who holds offers from Michigan and Michigan State. "Wherever I feel at home, that's where I'll go. That's not really a big deal for me."

Anthony doesn't hold an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at this point in his recruitment, but the coaching staff in South Bend has been evaluating him. Anthony camped at Notre Dame on June 9 for Irish Invasion.

