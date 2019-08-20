Notre Dame Targets Featured In Updated 2021 Rivals100
Notre Dame has three class of 2021 commits ranked inside the Rivals100 in quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 65), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (No. 17), and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 86).
There are over 30 prospects in the Rivals100 who holds Notre Dame offers, including five recruits ranked as five-star prospects.
Defensive end Korey Foreman had a dominant summer and jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 in the country. The Fighting Irish offered the California standout in May. Notre Dame also has offers out to defensive end JT Tuimoloau (No. 3 recruit nationally), offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5), running back Camar Wheaton (No. 7), and cornerback Corey Collier (No. 9).
Both Brockermeyer and Wheaton visited Notre Dame this summer, and Brockermeyer became a five-star prospect in this update. (Click here for new Brockermeyer update)
There are four more Rivals100 offensive line targets for Notre Dame other than Brockermeyer. Lititz (Penn.) Warwick's Nolan Rucci slides two spots down to No. 30 nationally, while Houston (Texas) Episcopal's Donovan Jackson fell five spots to No. 45, despite having a strong showing at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge and The Opening.
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout Landon Tengwall climbed five notches to No. 54 and Clarkston (Mich.) two-way interior lineman Rocco Spindler ranks as the No. 82 recruit, sliding six spots.
Moving over to the defensive line, there are eight prospects of note. Interior defensive line prospects include Payton Page (No. 19), Damon Payne (No. 25), and Elliot Donald (No. 75), as well as Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Tywone Malone (No. 36), who visited Notre Dame in July.
At defensive end, Solon (Ohio) Najee Story is high on Notre Dame, and he checks in at No. 75 in the Rivals100. Texas standouts Ja'Tavion Sanders (No. 41) and Landon Jackson (No. 58) also comfortably landed in the top 100, as well as Maryland's Monkell Goodwine (No. 26).
Moving to running back, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington's Will Shipley moved up four spots to No. 53, and he will visit Notre Dame on October 12 for the USC game. West Bloomfield (Mich.) ball carrier Donovan Edwards checks in at No. 89. All three 2021 running back offers by Notre Dame rank inside the Rivals100.
At wide receiver, there are three prospects on the cusp of five-star status and all of them have visited Notre Dame. Steilacoom's (Wash.) Emeka Egbuka checks in at No. 12, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco's Beaux Collins ranks at No. 21, and Pickerington Central's (Ohio) Lorenzo Styles lands at No. 28. All three made very small slides in the new rankings.
Plant City (Fla.) wide receiver Mario Williams fell 10 spots, despite having a very strong performance at the Prime 21 camp in July. Williams, who placed Notre Dame in his top 15 this summer, now ranks as the No. 39 spot in the country, one spot ahead of Louisiana's Chris Hilton, who also holds an offer from the Irish.
Notre Dame is in strong position for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon and Athens Academy (Ga.) playmaker Deion Colzie. Dixon fell from No. 65 to No. 74 in the rankings update, while Colzie's status in the Rivals100 remained unchanged at No. 95.
At linebacker, Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter comes in at No. 56 nationally. We had new insight on Carter in Monday's Gold Standard feature at BGI.
Monroeville (Penn.) Gateway's Derrick Davis checks in at No. 83 nationally, sliding six spots. Davis is listed as an outside linebacker, but the Irish view his skills more as a safety.
In the secondary, Notre Dame has a great shot to land St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson, the No. 64 prospect in the country and teammate of 2020 Irish five-star wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson (no relation). Woodstock (Ga.) safety David Daniel checked in at No. 81 nationally and is also highly interested in Notre Dame.
Elite defensive backs Tony Grimes (No. 22) and Ga'Quincy McKinstry (No. 32) held steady in the rankings. South Carolina commit Lovasea Carroll, who is still being recruited by Notre Dame, fell just one spot to No. 93 nationally.
Make sure to check BlueAndGold.com on Wednesday to see where Notre Dame commits and targets stand in the updated 2021 Rivals250.
