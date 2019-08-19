The Rivals national staff updated its prospect rankings this past week, and there were a couple of big moves by Notre Dame commits after strong summers. Blue & Gold Illustrated 's Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the new rankings now that the dust has settled.

Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale all-purpose back Chris Tyree was in the 50-65 range from September of 2018 to this summer in the Rivals rankings, which I thought was too low of a ranking. From what I've seen on Tyree, he should be a prospect in consideration as a five-star. By being bumped up after a strong summer in which Tyree dominated at The Opening, running a sub 4.4 40 yard dash and winning the Fastest Man Challenge, Tyree moved up to No. 40 nationally, which on the cusp of five-star status.

Is this the ceiling for Tyree in the rankings though? I will be going to see Tyree on October 4 when Thomas Dale faces Hopewell in a huge matchup in the Richmond area, and I will surely give my feedback to the Rivals' national staff on Tyree's performance. For now, Tyree is where he should be in the rankings as a borderline five-star, but I think his stock can grow even more.