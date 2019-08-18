Mike Brey and the Notre Dame men's basketball program have its first commitment in the class of 2021. South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph guard JR Konieczny pledged to the Fighting Irish on Sunday, choosing Notre Dame over Butler, Creighton, Iowa, Miami (Ohio), and Valparaiso. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

The Irish offered Konieczny in late July after Konieczny impressed Brey at the NCAA Basketball Academy in Champaign, Illinois.

Konieczny visited Notre Dame just several days after earning the offer, and it took him a couple of weeks after that visit to pledge to the Irish. "It would be big time," Konieczny told Blue & Gold Illustrated about playing for Notre Dame. "I have a lot of family who lives up here. It would be great to see them at every home game for sure. If you're a home town kid, the fans really love you. It would be pretty cool for sure." Konieczny is from Laporte, Indiana but moved to South Bend when he was in the 7th grade.