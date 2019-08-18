3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction On Notre Dame Football
3 Observations
The fade pass has become the most dangerous play in Notre Dame’s practices.
Football in recent years has been dramatically scaling back, if not banning, once standard high-contact work in practice such as the “Oklahoma drill” or “the bull in the ring.”
Yet in today’s far more pass-happy and spread offenses, the new most perilous practice sessions have become the one-on-one (or even 7-on-7 or 11-on-11) fade or jump-ball routes, especially to the back shoulder..
First starting tight end Cole Kmet (Aug. 8) and then starting X receiver Michael Young yesterday (Aug. 17) had awkward landings after making high leaps, along with the defender, in an effort to come down with the football in what were jump-ball passes in extremely tight coverage.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news