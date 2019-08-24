Notre Dame Football Freshman Class Ready To Make An Impact
Notre Dame’s freshman class was not expected to make a significant impact in 2019, at least not with the return of 19 players with starting experience and the rise of the talented 2018 class.
Despite the obstacles, the Fighting Irish freshman class is poised to make its presence felt at positions where we expected, and at positions where it wasn’t as obvious coming into fall camp.
JAY BRAMBLETT, PUNTER: This one was expected. Notre Dame recruited Bramblett to take over for long-time punter and former team captain Tyler Newsome, and he’s poised to do that. After a rough spring, Bramblett has added strength and consistency to his game, and he’s impressed throughout fall camp. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native was a quarterback in high school that led his team to the playoffs last season, so he brings athleticism and toughness to the position.
JACOB LACEY, DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Like Bramblett, the expectation was always that Lacey would step into the rotation as a true freshman. There was a need there, but Lacey’s performance during the spring and fall would have facilitated him cracking the lineup no matter what the depth chart looked like.
