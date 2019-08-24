JAY BRAMBLETT, PUNTER: This one was expected. Notre Dame recruited Bramblett to take over for long-time punter and former team captain Tyler Newsome, and he’s poised to do that. After a rough spring, Bramblett has added strength and consistency to his game, and he’s impressed throughout fall camp. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native was a quarterback in high school that led his team to the playoffs last season, so he brings athleticism and toughness to the position.

JACOB LACEY, DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Like Bramblett, the expectation was always that Lacey would step into the rotation as a true freshman. There was a need there, but Lacey’s performance during the spring and fall would have facilitated him cracking the lineup no matter what the depth chart looked like.