Yesterday I posted my immediate takes, which included standouts and practice observations. The quarterback report from practice is also out, and below is the full practice report for the Irish offense.

Notre Dame is about at the halfway point of fall camp, and Saturday the Fighting Irish football squad held its 12th practice in Notre Dame Stadium.

It wasn’t a great day for the Irish offense line, and that somewhat limited the effectiveness of the backs in today’s practice. The backs also weren’t used much in the pass game, with the coaches focusing But the Irish backs still made their fair share of plays during the scrimmage periods.

Senior Tony Jones Jr. was a steady player. He had a gain of about 12-15 yards on an outside zone run during team and grinded out tough yards on others. His best play was a brilliant blitz pick up of a blitzer to give QB Ian Book the time he needed to get off a third-down throw to move the chains.

At times junior Jafar Armstrong was too impatient. He got off his track and either bounced the run or cut it back too soon, which allowed the defense to rally and resulted in him missing the small room to run. He had a couple of no gains/negatives early on, but he settled down in the final drive and was more effective.