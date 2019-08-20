Notre Dame has five commitments in the 2021 class and three of the Irish verbals rank inside the Rivals100, which was updated on Tuesday afternoon. Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher is Notre Dame's highest ranked commit in the 2021 class. He was ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the initial release in June and comes in at No. 17 in the new rankings, sliding just three spots. Fisher committed to Notre Dame on June 15, the same day he won offensive line MVP honors at the Lineman Camp in South Bend. He picked Notre Dame over offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and many others. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Blake Fisher is a borderline five-star in the 2021 class

"It's close to home," Fisher previously said about picking Notre Dame. "It's less than three hours. Academics-wise, I'm going to come out of there with a phenomenal degree. I'll be able to do anything I want if I don't make it to the NFL, which is my ultimate goal." La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops quarterback Tyler Buchner fell from No. 52 to No. 65 in the updated Rivals100. Buchner committed to Notre Dame in March, picking the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC, and others. He missed virtually of his sophomore season with a leg injury and is back to 100%. Buchner is firmly committed to the Fighting Irish and is doing a great job on the recruiting trail for Notre Dame.

St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio saw a small fall in the rankings, going from No. 81 to No. 86 nationally. Rubio committed to Notre Dame on June 15, which is the day he won the defensive MVP of the Lineman's Challenge camp in South Bend. He is also very firm in his pledge to Notre Dame. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston played a big role in winning Rubio over as he built a strong relationship with the talented underclassman over the last year. “Coach Elston is one of those great combo guys,” Rubio said. “He’s very strict on the football field. Off the football field, he likes to unwind and have fun all the time — maybe most of the time (laughs). Whenever he needs to get stuff done, he gets it done immediately and fast. I like that about him."