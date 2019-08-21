Notre Dame has put the camp portion of fall practice in the rear view mirror, and today the Irish were in game mode. The Irish offense and defense worked on game prep for Louisville, which means they are working against scout teams instead of the ones vs. ones we've seen throughout camp.

* Sophomore rover Paul Moala was back at practice after missing multiple previous practices with a thumb injury.

* Senior cornerback Donte Vaughn was back working today after sitting out with a quad injury. His reps were limited, but the positive is that he was back at practice. With Vaughn limited, fifth-year senior Shaun Crawford worked with the first-team defense.

* Sophomore cornerback Houston Griffith and sophomore safety DJ Brown also looked to finally be back to full speed after missing time and then being limited with lower body injuries.

* The defense was on the far field away from where the media was set, so there weren't as many opportunities to evaluate the defense. With that in mind, I'll also include some tidbits on special teams from today's practice.