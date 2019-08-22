Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett outside linebacker Barrett Carter is a stud linebacker in the 2021 class, ranking as the No. 56 prospect in the country.

Blue & Gold Illustrated was on site for his high school team's preseason scrimmage last week, and Carter shined at outside linebacker, which was expected. What we didn't expect was to see him play running back -- and impress at it -- as it's a new position he's been playing.

"They had me start playing it this spring, and I'm going to play it a little bit this season," Carter said about carrying the ball for his squad this season.

On the recruiting front, Carter earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech this summer. His recruiting process didn't blow up until April, when Notre Dame and Ohio State offered him the same day.

