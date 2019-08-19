Saturday I posted my immediate takes, which included standouts and practice observations. Below is the full practice report for the Irish defense.

Notre Dame is about at the halfway point of fall camp, and Saturday the Fighting Irish football squad held its 12th practice in Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame’s starting ends weren’t able to get the edge rush we’re accustomed to, but the group was solid against the run. Senior Julian Okwara got the only edge win of the day from the veterans during 1on1s, beating left tackle Liam Eichenberg with an inside move during 1on1s.

The best veteran end on this day was senior Daelin Hayes, who made a lot of plays against the run and pass. Hayes was excellent squeezing down on the backside and showed off his instincts. The offense tried to run a reverse and if Hayes doesn’t sniff it out and blow it up in the backfield the odds are it would have gone a very long way.

When the offense tried to run at him, Hayes was physical at the point of attack and forced bounces. Hayes had multiple good pass rushes during team, but he still tends to telegraph his moves a bit too much, especially during 1on1s.