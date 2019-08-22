PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame Media Day And Fall Camp
Notre Dame held its fall media day yesterday, with all eleven coaches talking with the media. That followed another open practice with the Irish. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell were joined by staff writer Andrew Mentock to talk media day and practice.
