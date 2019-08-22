News More News
PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame Media Day And Fall Camp

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame held its fall media day yesterday, with all eleven coaches talking with the media. That followed another open practice with the Irish. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell were joined by staff writer Andrew Mentock to talk media day and practice.



