The scout team was also assembled in preparation for Louisville. For example, freshman quarterback Brendon Clark’s jersey number is 7, but he is wearing 4 the couple of weeks while taking on the role of Cardinals starting quarterback Juwon Pass . Likewise, sophomore wideout Kevin Austin is No. 4 for the Fighting Irish, but he was donning No. 7 to simulate Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick , a top target with 76 catches (12 touchdowns) his first two seasons.

The open practice was shortened to 18 five-minute periods instead of the standard 24, and the padding featured only the helmet and shoulder protection.

Game preparation for the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville began Wednesday (Aug. 21), with Media Day held afterwards at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. Head coach Brian Kelly spoke for a half hour, and each of the 10 assistants was available individually for 10 minutes.

Overall, the two-deep is pretty much set from the past two weeks of practice, and this Friday’s scrimmage will be more about the No. 3 units going against each other. It will in great part, per Kelly, determine, who will be on the traveling team in the opener.

From an injury standpoint, the pass-catching corps has been hit the hardest this month with junior starters Cole Kmet at tight end and Michael Young at receiver both undergoing surgery to repair collarbone breaks.

Two weeks after his surgery, Kmet actually is starting to catch passes, though not in practice situations. Young had a sling over his left shoulder in practice that he took off at one point in order to stretch his arm. Kelly said pin-pointing a target date on when each will be back is an exercise in futility.

“Everybody is different,” Kelly said. “We've had guys back in four [weeks, from collarbone surgery]. DaVaris Daniels [in 2012] … I think he was closer to eight weeks. The doctors say at four weeks you can take a CAT scan to see what it looks like inside-out. If it heals inside-out, then you're cleared to play, and we go from there.”

Freshman wideout Kendall Abdur-Rahman has dressed for practice but has been sidelined with an injury.





As Basic As It Gets



Throughout Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame, he’s enjoyed his greatest success when his quarterback was a first-year starter, be it Ian Book last year, Brandon Wimbush in 2017, DeShone Kizer in 2015, Everett Golson in 2012, or even current quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees as a 2010 freshman taking over and finishing 4-0.

When we asked the Irish head coach about that topic a couple of years ago, he responded that with a young quarterback it’s about going back to “the basic tenets of football” and not getting too exotic. Despite Book now being in his second season as the starter, Kelly said success in 2019 still will be based on the most fundamental aspects of the game.

“It's going to be about the basic tenets of football,” Kelly said. “We're going to have to run the ball well and stop the run. We're going to have to play with a physicality. You really can't see that right now. We're going to have to play that way against Louisville.

“…For the success of this football team, it's going to be up front, it's going to be our offensive line, our defensive line, our ability to run the football and stop the run. If we do that, this is going to be a pretty good football team.”

Hardly a news flash, but still a message that bears repeating.

There is confidence the running game can excel because of a veteran line that returns four starters and three “punishing” backs in junior Jafar Armstrong, senior Tony Jones Jr. and sophomore Jahmir Smith.

“Any time you're returning four out of five starters on the offensive line, your first sense is there's got to be some continuity that is going to give you some effectiveness in the run game,” Kelly said. “You're returning a similar offensive scheme, so everybody is familiar with what we're doing.

"Everybody talks about the loss of Dexter Williams. Yeah, maybe we lose a little bit of that big-play ability, but we think the three backs — obviously Kyren [Williams] and C'Bo [Flemister] bring something a little bit different.”

As for stopping the run, Kelly emphasizes that the pass-rush ability of ends such as Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem (Pro Football Focus graded out Notre Dame’s pass pressure the fourth best in the country last year) overshadows how well they can handle the ground attack as well.

“We're going to put our guys in a position where we're going to stop the run first,” Kelly said. “…[The ends] are being talked about as pass-rushers, but they're really elite defenders. Yes, we have linebackers that don't have a lot of snaps, but they are going to fit in with what we're doing. We haven't talked a whole lot about Myron [Tagovailoa-Amosa] and Kurt Hinish. They've got a lot of snaps underneath them.

“Why am I confident? I’ve got a great defensive line coach, got a great defensive coordinator, they understand the importance of how that front works together. We've always understood the key elements of successful defense is about stopping the run.”





Linebacker Clarity

It’s been fairly clear throughout this month that the front-runners to start at the two inside linebacker positions are junior Drew White (Mike) and fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal (Buck), while junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been a stellar figure at rover.

However, expect much more of a liberal rotation this year inside among sophomores Shayne Simon and Jack Lamb, in addition to Jordan Genmark Heath, than there was last season when graduated standouts Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney monopolized about 95 percent of the snaps.

“Different packages, down and distance, you'll see different faces,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a better feel on who they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are. It's not just like, ‘Let's pick a guy.’”