Notre Dame Commits, Targets In New 2021 Rivals250
In June, Rivals announced its initial rankings for top 100 prospects in the 2021 class but it did not have a top 250 at that time. Today, however, the first class of 2021 Rivals250 has been announced and there is some Notre Dame flavor to it.
Bradenton (Fla) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman and Fighting Irish commit Greg Crippen ranks as the No. 118 recruit in the country. Crippen picked Notre Dame in March soon after earning an offer from the Irish, choosing ND over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Crippen was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American team in August. Crippen will help lead a talented offensive line for powerhouse IMG Academy, which attracts top recruits from across the country on a yearly basis.
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong also made the Rivals250, checking in at No. 178. Berrong made a commitment to the Irish a couple of weeks following his first visit to South Bend, picking Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and many others. Berrong is already committed to playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in 2021.
Notre Dame has three commits in the Rivals100 in offensive lineman Blake Fisher (No. 17), quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 65), and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 86). All five of Notre Dame's 2021 commits are ranked as top 250 prospects nationally, and the Irish's class currently ranks No. 3 in the country.
There are also over a dozen Notre Dame targets in the Rivals250, including a few defensive lineman in Zavier Carter (No. 103), JC Latham (No. 125), George Rooks (No. 134), and Keanu Williams (No. 248).
Latham is teammates with Crippen at IMG Academy, and Carter is teammates with wide receiver Jaquez Smith, who slid out of the Rivals100, checking in at No. 113 nationally.
There are notable offensive lineman on the list, headlined by Wyatt Milum (No. 158) and Trey Zuhn (No. 159), who both visited Notre Dame earlier this year. Reuben Fatheree has interest in Notre Dame and ranks at No. 176.
Other than Berrong, Notre Dame has offered just one other tight end in the 2021 class. Colorado's Sam Hart earned an offer from the Irish over the summer during a visit to South Bend. Rivals ranks Hart as the No. 236 prospect in the land.
At linebacker, three Rivals250 prospects hold offers from the Irish in Yanni Karlaftis (No. 138), Reid Carrico (No. 170) and Chaz Chambliss (No. 235).
At defensive back/athlete, Daylan Carnell made a nice jump from a 5.7 three-star prospect to four-star status and in the Rivals250 at No. 231. Other DB/ATH targets include JD Coffey (No. 105), recent offer Ceyair Wright (No. 149), and Andre Turrentine (No. 162).
Click here to see the full Rivals250 rankings.
----
