In June, Rivals announced its initial rankings for top 100 prospects in the 2021 class but it did not have a top 250 at that time. Today, however, the first class of 2021 Rivals250 has been announced and there is some Notre Dame flavor to it. Bradenton (Fla) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman and Fighting Irish commit Greg Crippen ranks as the No. 118 recruit in the country. Crippen picked Notre Dame in March soon after earning an offer from the Irish, choosing ND over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State. Crippen was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American team in August. Crippen will help lead a talented offensive line for powerhouse IMG Academy, which attracts top recruits from across the country on a yearly basis.

Notre Dame commit Greg Crippen is firmly ranked in the Rivals250. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)