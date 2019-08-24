Notre Dame doesn't have a basketball commitment in the 2020 class yet, but the Fighting Irish were able to secure a pledge from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph wing JR Konieczny on Sunday.

Konieczny picked Notre Dame over other offers from Bradley, Butler, Creighton, Iowa, Miami (Ohio), and Valparaiso. The Irish offered the 6-foot-7, 195-pound three-star prospect just a few weeks ago, and he quickly got on campus, which is just down the road from his high school, and it didn't take Konieczny long to pick Notre Dame.

As far as his on the talent court goes, Blue & Gold Illustrated caught up with Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi to get his perspective on Notre Dame's new 2021 commit.

