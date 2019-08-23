News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 10:14:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Irish OL Commit Tosh Baker On Picking Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through recent news and notes on the recruiting trail, talks about his road travels, and has audio clips from an interview with Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Tosh Baker.


