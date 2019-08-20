Three Notre Dame Football Players Named To Preseason AP All-American Team
A trio of Notre Dame seniors were named to the second-team preseason All-American squad by the Associated Press.
Defensive end Julian Okwara and safety Alohi Gilman were named to the second-team defense, while guard Tommy Kraemer was named to the second-team offense.
Okwara finished the 2018 season with a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss, and he tied with All-American Jerry Tillery for first with eight sacks. Okwara finished seventh nationally with 61 quarterback pressures.
Gilman returns with the best grade of any safety in the country according to Pro Football Focus after finishing the 2018 season with 94 tackles, five pass break ups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Kraemer is Notre Dame’s most experienced returning offensive lineman after making 19 starts the previous two seasons.
Seven Notre Dame opponents were named to the list as well.
Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little, Michigan guard Ben Bredeson, Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo and Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall were all named to the first-team.
Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named to the second-team.
Last season, former Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love was named to the first-team All-American squad, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was named to the second-team and linebacker Te’von Coney was named to the third-team.
