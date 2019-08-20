A trio of Notre Dame seniors were named to the second-team preseason All-American squad by the Associated Press.

Defensive end Julian Okwara and safety Alohi Gilman were named to the second-team defense, while guard Tommy Kraemer was named to the second-team offense.

Okwara finished the 2018 season with a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss, and he tied with All-American Jerry Tillery for first with eight sacks. Okwara finished seventh nationally with 61 quarterback pressures.

Gilman returns with the best grade of any safety in the country according to Pro Football Focus after finishing the 2018 season with 94 tackles, five pass break ups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.