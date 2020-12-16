Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one stop shop for our NSD updates!

11:25 AM - Notre Dame Lands Walk-On QB

Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn quarterback Ron Powlus III will join the Notre Dame football team, the program has announced.

10:33 AM - Where Things Stand

Here's everything we're hearing and expecting moving forward for Notre Dame recruiting today. Click Here to read.

10:25 AM - Tyler Buchner Signs With Notre Dame

Notre Dame's quarterback of the 2021 class has officially signed, as San Diego Helix Charter's Tyler Buchner put pen to paper on National Signing Day. The decorated All-American quarterback will come to South Bend with plenty of excitement and hype surrounding him. Click Here for more on Buchner | Highlights

10:17 AM - Chance Tucker Signs With Notre Dame

Encino (Calif.) Crespi's Chance Tucker picked Notre over Washington in July. Position coach Mike Mickens' prized lockdown cornerback signed with the Fighting Irish on the first day of the early signing period. Click Here for more on Tucker | Highlights

10:13 AM - Devin Aupiu Signs With Notre Dame

Notre Dame flipped Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end Devin Aupiu from UCLA seven days ago, and the 6-5, 225-pounder inked with the Fighting Irish this morning. Aupiu plans to enroll early at Notre Dame and get right to work. Click Here for more on Bryan | Highlights

10:10 AM - Joshua Bryan, Will Schweitzer Sign With Notre Dame

Notre Dame's kicker of the future has signed with the Fighting Irish. Joshua Bryan, who is the first ever "six-star" kicker per Chris Sailer, flipped his commitment from Colorado to Notre Dame in November. Click Here for more on Bryan | Highlights

Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Notre Dame in August and stayed true to his pledge by signing with the Irish on Wednesday morning. Click Here for more on Schweitzer | Highlights

8:55 AM - Pat Coogan Signs With Notre Dame

One of the most versatile offensive lineman in the country has officially joined Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. Chicago Marist's Pat Coogan grew up a Fighting Irish fan, and his dream has been fulfilled by signing a national letter of intent with Notre Dame. Click Here for more on Coogan | Highlights

8:40 AM - JoJo Johnson Signs With Notre Dame

Notre Dame added Merrillville (Ind.) High cornerback JoJo Johnson to its commitment list Nov. 24, just two days after offering him. Johnson had a monster senior season on both sides of the ball, which led the Irish to offering him, and he has officially signed with the Irish. Click Here for more on Johnson | Highlights

8:23 AM - Where Things Stand

Who we're still waiting on in the central time zone and an update on running back recruiting. Click Here for the details.

8:15 AM - Three More Signees Are In

Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt isn't ranked very high, but he offers one of the highest ceilings of any recruit in Notre Dame's 2021 class. And now the tight-end-turned-tackle is officially part of the Notre Dame family. Click Here for more on Alt | Highlights

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters' recruitment officially came to an end on the first day of the early signing period. The hard-hitting, 6-2, 185-pounder committed to Notre Dame earlier this year and put pen to paper with the Irish. Click Here for more on Walters | Highlights

Longtime Notre Dame commit Gabriel Rubio from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles has officially a member of the Fighting Irish football team, as he signed with Brian Kelly's program on National Signing Day. Rubio will enroll early at Notre Dame. Click Here for more on Rubio | Highlights

8:12 AM - Update On A Notre Dame Signee

Here's what Mike Singer is hearing on a Notre Dame commit potentially not signing today. Click Here.

8:09 AM - Rocco Spindler Signs With Notre Dame

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler spurned the local Michigan Wolverines and committed to Notre Dame August 8. He made his pledge official by inking with the Fighting Irish on National Signing Day. Click Here for more on Spindler | Highlights

7:53 AM - Jason Onye Signs With Notre Dame

Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive end Jason Onye committed to Notre Dame over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. His pledge to the Irish is locked in as he signed a national letter of intent with Notre Dame this morning. Click Here for more on Onye | Highlights

7:43 AM - Prince Kollie Sticks With Notre Dame, More Signees Official

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's Prince Kollie is officially a member of the Fighting Irish family. There was some concern that he could flip his commitment elsewhere after defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the Vanderbilt head coaching position, but Kollie is now locked in with Notre Dame. Four-Star LB Sticks With Notre Dame Despite Clark Lea Departure Click Here for more on Kollie | Highlights

Notre Dame's big, jumbo athlete Mitchell Evans has signed his national letter of intent. During his senior season at Wadsworth (Ohio) High, the 6-7, 240-pounder tore it up at quarterback, and the Irish are bringing him in to play tight end. Click Here for more on Evans | Highlights

Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. spurned the local Ohio State Buckeyes in favor of Notre Dame, giving his pledge to the Irish back in October of 2019. Styles made his commitment official this morning by signing a national letter of intent. Click Here for more on Styles | Highlights

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale Philip Riley committed to Notre Dame back in May but flipped his pledge to USC in September. However, the Irish staff worked hard to get him in the fold in November. And now, the versatile defender has officially ended his recruitment by signing with the Irish. Click Here for more on Riley | Highlights

Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame in March. Most pundits and fans pegged the four-star playmaker to end up at Georgia or elsewhere in the SEC, but the Irish staff worked hard and got Colzie back in its class. And now, Colzie has signed his letter of intent with Notre Dame. Click Here for more on Colzie | Highlights

7:40 AM - Cane Berrong Signs With Notre Dame

Notre Dame's longtime All-American tight end commit Cane Berrong put pen to paper on the first day of the early signing period and signed with the Irish. Berrong originally committed to Notre Dame over dozens of other schools, and despite former offensive coordinator Chip Long leaving the program, Berrong stayed true to his Irish pledge. Click Here for more on Berrong | Highlights

7:24 AM - Blake Fisher, Caleb Johnson and Jayden Thomas Sign With Notre Dame

Notre Dame wasn't going to take a fifth offensive lineman in the 2021 class unless it felt like they'd be getting a stud prospect. In Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Caleb Johnson, the Irish landed just that, flipping him from his previous Auburn commitment. Johnson has signed with the Irish and will enroll early. Click Here for more on Johnson | Highlights

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas signed with the Fighting Irish football program this morning and also plans to play for Link Jarrett's baseball program. Thomas picked the Irish over Georgia, Michigan, Penn State. Click Here for more on Thomas | Highlights

Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher's recruitment has officially come to an end, as he signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this morning. Fisher had been committed to Notre Dame for a year and a half and is the leader of the 2021 class. Click Here for more on Fisher | Highlights



7:05 AM - Ryan Barnes is the first signee

Notre Dame's rangy, versatile defensive back commitment Ryan Barnes from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard signed with the Fighting Irish on Wednesday morning. Barnes selected the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU and many others. Click Here for more on Barnes | Highlights

Notre Dame National Signing Day Guide