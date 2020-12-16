BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. spurned the local Ohio State Buckeyes in favor of Notre Dame, giving his pledge to the Irish back in October of 2019. Styles made his commitment official this morning by signing a national letter of intent.

Lorenzo Styles is officially a member of Notre Dame's 2021 class. (Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 6 wide receiver, No. 2 player in Ohio and No. 51 overall recruit ESPN: No. 48 wide receiver, No. 7 player in Ohio and No. 248 overall recruit

STATS

2020 Stats: 16 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns ... 43 rushes for 432 yards and three scores ... Three punt return scores and one kickoff return touchdown (per This Week News)

NOTABLE

• Born on Sept. 9, 2002 • 2020 Ohio Division I All-State offensive player of the year and first-team offense • 2020 Ohio MaxPreps All-State high school first-team offense • 2020 Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye player of the year and first-team offense • 2020 Ohio All-Central District Divison I offensive player of the year and first-team offense • 2019 Ohio All-Central District Division I first-team offense • 2018 All-Central District Division I second-team defense • His father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played linebacker for Ohio State in the 90s before several years in the NFL • His younger brother, Alex, is a class of 2023 recruit who holds an offer from Notre Dame

OFFER SHEET

Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Kent state, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin

2021 PROJECTION

Styles has excellent talent on both sides and could see playing time at either receiver or defensive back, and don't be surprised to see him as the Irish's punt returner in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“I’m always going to go 100 percent on and off the field. I really want to train hard but also shine a positive light on the University of Notre Dame. I don’t know how I’m going to do that yet — just giving back and using my platform to do something more than football.” - Styles

EXPERT TAKE

"On offense, he runs crisp routes, shows good hands, the ability to quickly get deep, and the ability to fearlessly go over the middle. He has already become adept at beating man to man coverage and uses his long arms and strong hands to his advantage. Throw in his 4.4 speed and you've got yourself a go-to wide receiver. On the defensive side of the ball, he shows good footwork, can make plays on the ball, and shows the ability to turn and run with the best of them. Styles is a naturally explosive athlete with big-time skills." - Prep Football Report's Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS