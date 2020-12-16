BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: LB Kahanu Kia

Notre Dame Signee Profile: LB Kahanu Kia
Notre Dame dipped into Hawaii once again for a stud linebacker recruit, beating out Stanford, UCLA and Utah for Honolulu Punahou’s Kahanu Kia. The 6-2, 205-pounder signed his national letter of intent with Notre Dame on the first day of the early signing period.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 5 player in Hawaii and No. 37 outside linebacker nationally
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 3 player in Hawaii and No. 55 outside linebacker in the country
NOTABLE
• Born on Aug. 27, 2002
• 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-American
• 2019 Interscholastic League of Honolulu Open Division honorable mention
• His father is Nate Kia, who played for the Utah Utes from 1993-96
• Was at one time coached by former Notre Dame receiver Robby Toma
• Plans to take a two-year Mormon mission trip after spending one year at Notre Dame
OFFER SHEET
Arizona, Colorado, Dartmouth, Fresno State, Hawaii, Notre Dame, Princeton, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State and Washington State
2021 PROJECTION
Kia is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.
QUOTABLE
“At the end of the day, I had to look at the big picture. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get a Notre Dame education and play football for them. I love the culture of the program; I will fit in there. It’s an opportunity I can’t pass up.” - Kia
EXPERT TAKE
“I think the kid is tremendous; it shows on his film. He’s a hustle guy, and he’ll always end up somewhere in the camera. He’s always around the ball and has the instincts. He reminds me of Marist a lot when Marist was in high school. The best way I can describe Kahanu is a savage.” - former Notre Dame wide receiver and Hawaii native Robby Toma
LINKS
HIGHLIGHTS
