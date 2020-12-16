BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Blake Fisher

Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Blake Fisher
Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher's recruitment has officially come to an end, as he signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this morning. Fisher had been committed to Notre Dame for a year and a half and is the leader of the 2021 class.
RANKINGS
Rivals: No. 1 player in Indiana, No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 25 overall recruit.
ESPN: No. 1 player in Indiana, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 102 overall recruit.
NOTABLE
• Born on March 25, 2003
• 2021 All-American Bowl Selection
• 2020 Indiana MaxPreps All-State first-team offense
• 2020 All-HCC first-team offense
• 2019 Hendricks County Icon Fall Athlete Of The Year
• 2019 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State Team
• 2019 Indy Star Superteam member
• 2019 6A AP Indiana All-State football team
• Highest ranked recruit in Notre Dame's class
• Set Avon record with seven pancakes in one game
OFFER SHEET
Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Wisconsin.
2021 PROJECTION
True freshman offensive lineman seldom see the field for Notre Dame, but with Fisher's brute strength and athleticism, he could see time at guard in 2021 before moving over to tackle for the rest of his career.
QUOTABLE
“I’m going to come in and give everything I’ve got. I want to be one of those great Indiana players for Notre Dame. I want to make a difference from day one.” - Fisher
EXPERT TAKE
“Fisher has always been impressively athletic for his size, but there was a concern he could get too big and lose his mobility. This summer, however, Fisher emerged from the spring lockdown in the best shape we have ever seen him. He was leaner and quicker but still a dominant, physical force.” - Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt
HIGHLIGHTS
