BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Rocco Spindler

Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler spurned the local Michigan Wolverines and committed to Notre Dame August 8. He made his pledge official by inking with the Fighting Irish on National Signing Day.

Rocco Spindler met former legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz several months ago.

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 67 overall recruit, No. 4 offensive guard and No. 2 player in Michigan ESPN: No. 54 overall recruit, No. 1 offensive guard and No. 3 player in Michigan

STATS

2020 stats: 53 tackles (25 assisted), two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one blocked punt, two passes broken up, one interception, 24 QB hurries ... 85 pancakes

NOTABLE

• Born on June 25, 2002 • 2020 Under Armour All-American • 2020 Maxpreps Preseason Michigan All-State first-team offense • 2019 and 2018 Detroit Free Press Dream Team • Already had his number retired at Clarkston High • 2020, 2019 and 2018 Oakland Activities Association All-League team • 2019 and 2018 Detroit News All-North Football Team • 2018 Michigan Division 1-2 Associated Press All-State first-team offense • 2018 MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American first-team offense

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Wisconsin

2021 PROJECTION

Spindler is likely to redshirt as a freshman at Notre Dame but as a talented early enrollee, he could make a crack at the two-deep.

QUOTABLE

“When I was five years old, my grandfather sat me down and told me all the pros about going to Notre Dame. He promised me that if you go to Notre Dame that they’ll take care of you and it’d be the best decision of your life. I promised him that I’d go there — just really saying that as a five-year-old. As time went on and I started the recruiting process, I kind of forgot how I promised my grandpa that. When he got real sick in July of 2019, I believe Notre Dame really started to make a stride for me to go there. Everything fell into place. I whispered in his ear before he passed that I was going to go to Notre Dame, not 100 percent sure at that time yet but I promised him that. Then Notre Dame really started to take a stride for me. I promised him and I wanted to fulfill that promise. I believe it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.” - Spindler

EXPERT TAKE

“I love Spindler’s toughness and aggression on the field. He brings an attitude everywhere he goes and is a fiery competitor so he’ll fit right in with the Notre Dame mindset. This is a kid Michigan wanted badly, so to steal him away from his home state is a big deal and a great get. “With his work ethic he could be a great one for Notre Dame if he stays healthy.” - Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS