BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: LB Prince Kollie

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's Prince Kollie is officially a member of the Fighting Irish family. There was some concern that he could flip his commitment elsewhere after defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the Vanderbilt head coaching position, but Kollie is now locked in with Notre Dame.

The worry is over. Prince Kollie has signed with the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 239 player nationally, No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 6 recruit in Tennessee ESPN: No. 213 player nationally, No. 25 outside linebacker and No. 5 recruit in Tennessee

STATS

2020 stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended. Career stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards ... 250 rushes for 1,951 yards and 31 scores ... 105 receptions for 1,683 yards and 16 touchdowns ... 252 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, 17 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles

NOTABLE

• Born on March 1, 2003 • 2021 Under Armour All-American • Invited To 2021 All-American Bowl • 2020 Tennessee Class 5A Mr. Football • 2020 Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Elite 11 player of the year • 2020 and 2019 Tennssee Region 1-5A defensive player of the year • 2020 WJHL News Channel 11 Player of the Year • 2020 Maxpreps Preseason Tennessee All-State high school first-team defense • 2019 Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State first-team defense

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Army, Auburn, Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Texas, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

2021 PROJECTION

Kollie has the chance to make an impact as a freshman with a wide open rover position, assuming Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah declares for the NFL Draft. Kollie could also play a big role on special teams.

QUOTABLE

“The life after football – they’re in a different ballpark when it comes to the opportunities they have and the amount of success their players have when they can’t play anymore,” Kollie said. “I want to know that I can take care of my family if I get hurt or can’t go to the NFL. With a Notre Dame degree, I’m good. “Another part was the brotherhood aspect. I had a key conversation with Drew White about how other schools run things more like a business, and I’m looking for a family. That made it a no-brainer for me – so was the education part. - Kollie

EXPERT TAKE

“He’s so versatile that a program can do multiple things with him,” Chandley explained. “You can put 20-25 pounds on him and play him inside the box or put five or 10 pounds on him and really keep his speed and let him play in space more. He’s extremely physical and has a nose for the football. He has good sideline-to-sideline speed and just finds the football. His instincts are off the charts.” - David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS