BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Pat Coogan

Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Pat Coogan
One of the most versatile offensive lineman in the country has officially joined Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. Chicago Marist's Pat Coogan grew up a Fighting Irish fan, and his dream has been fulfilled by signing a national letter of intent with Notre Dame.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 38 offensive tackle and No. 6 player in Illinois
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 71 offensive tackle and No. 21 player in Illinois
NOTABLE
• Born on Nov. 18, 2002
• No. 1 player in Illinois per Prepredzone.com for 2021 class
• 2019 Daily Southtown Football All-Area Team
• 2019 Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference first-team offense
• Participated in the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago three years in a row.
OFFER SHEET
Arizona, Boston College, California, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kent State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming
2021 PROJECTION
Coogan will likely redshirt as a freshman at Notre Dame next fall.
QUOTABLE
“I had conversations with people in my corner and I knew it was the best fit for me. Even without going on an official visit or anything it feels like home already. I figured why wait until June and help build class. It was really just their vision for me when I enter the program, how they’ll work with me. I loved what I heard. Exactly what I wanted to hear.” - Coogan
EXPERT TAKE
“Coogan’s value is amplified by his versatility. We evaluate prospects on their individual abilities, but when you consider him among an offensive line group where he can effectively play all five positions and plug in wherever there is greatest need, his value rises. When this 2021 class is signed, sealed and delivered, Coogan’s presence makes it a more versatile unit.
“We may look back at Coogan as being the unsung hero of this Notre Dame 2021 class. There is an argument to be made that Coogan’s value within a class exceeds his individual rating because of his versatility. The Chicagoland product could legitimately play all five offensive line positions, from center to tackle. That type of versatility can enhance your entire offensive line unit.” - Rivals Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt
HIGHLIGHTS
