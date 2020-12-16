BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Philip Riley

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale Philip Riley committed to Notre Dame back in May but flipped his pledge to USC in September. However, the Irish staff worked hard to get him in the fold in November. And now, the versatile defender has officially ended his recruitment by signing with the Irish.

Riley is physically ready to play at the college level, but we're unsure at this point of what his best positional fit is. He could be special teams as a true freshman.

“We saw how tight knit the community is and how they support their athletes. It’s really diverse there – people from different walks of life and different perspectives. I built strong relationships with the other commits and coaching staff – that also resonated with me and helped lead me back to Notre Dame.” - Riley

“He looks the part; you can see the size on tape. In some of these plays where it’s an outside toss run, he’ll disengage from the receiver and make tackles. That really speaks to his strength and eye discipline. He’s well coached and his footwork is exceptional.

“I think he could be a boundary [short-side of the field] cornerback. He’s big and physical — beats up receivers playing press. But also what I like is his intestinal fortitude; he’s competing all the way through the snap. He’s very well-coached, so it comes down to ability. I think he’s an exceptional player. I’m really excited that [Notre Dame] got this kid.” - Former Notre Dame linebacker and current BlueandGold.com analyst Mike Goolsby