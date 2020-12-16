BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DB Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame's rangy, versatile defensive back commitment Ryan Barnes from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard signed with the Fighting Irish on Wednesday morning. Barnes selected the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU and many others.

Barnes could end up playing cornerback or safety at Notre Dame.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 62 cornerback and No. 20 player in Maryland ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 29 cornerback and No. 19 player in Maryland

STATS

2019 stats: 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.

NOTABLE

• Born on Aug. 3, 2002 • 2019 All-Montgomery County second-team defense • Selected to the Student Athletic Leadership Council for Montgomery County (2020-2021) • 2018-2019 Scholar Athlete Award for football and track • Helped lead Quince Orchard to a Maryland 4A state championship in 2018 • Has lived in Florida, Maryland and Virginia, as his father, Dennis, works remotely as a academic recruiter for the University of Florida • Younger brother, Bryce, has several offers as a class of 2022 defensive back

OFFER SHEET

Arizona State ,Boston College, Buffalo, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia

2021 PROJECTION

Barnes has the size and athleticism to play somewhere in the secondary as a true freshman next fall, but the safer bet at this point is that he will redshirt.

QUOTABLE

“I felt inside that Notre Dame was my No. 1 and then I let my mom know that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to wait and tell my dad so I could surprise him. I talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly and some of the other coaches to let them know. Then I surprised my dad, and he was really excited. My whole family was excited.” - Barnes

EXPERT TAKE

“He has what folks are looking for – length, he’s long. If you had a crystal ball, I’d probably project him as a safety. He seems to have a similar body type as [Notre Dame safety] Kyle Hamilton — covers a lot of ground.” - Former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS