BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DB Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame Signee Profile: DB Ryan Barnes
Notre Dame's rangy, versatile defensive back commitment Ryan Barnes from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard signed with the Fighting Irish on Wednesday morning. Barnes selected the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU and many others.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 62 cornerback and No. 20 player in Maryland
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 29 cornerback and No. 19 player in Maryland
STATS
2019 stats: 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
NOTABLE
• Born on Aug. 3, 2002
• 2019 All-Montgomery County second-team defense
• Selected to the Student Athletic Leadership Council for Montgomery County (2020-2021)
• 2018-2019 Scholar Athlete Award for football and track
• Helped lead Quince Orchard to a Maryland 4A state championship in 2018
• Has lived in Florida, Maryland and Virginia, as his father, Dennis, works remotely as a academic recruiter for the University of Florida
• Younger brother, Bryce, has several offers as a class of 2022 defensive back
OFFER SHEET
Arizona State ,Boston College, Buffalo, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia
2021 PROJECTION
Barnes has the size and athleticism to play somewhere in the secondary as a true freshman next fall, but the safer bet at this point is that he will redshirt.
QUOTABLE
“I felt inside that Notre Dame was my No. 1 and then I let my mom know that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to wait and tell my dad so I could surprise him. I talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly and some of the other coaches to let them know. Then I surprised my dad, and he was really excited. My whole family was excited.” - Barnes
EXPERT TAKE
“He has what folks are looking for – length, he’s long. If you had a crystal ball, I’d probably project him as a safety. He seems to have a similar body type as [Notre Dame safety] Kyle Hamilton — covers a lot of ground.” - Former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby
LINKS
Coach’s Take: How Ryan Barnes Went From Backup To National Recruit
Former Notre Dame Captain On Why He’s Excited About New Commit Ryan Barnes
Ryan Barnes’ Journey From Under-The-Radar Recruit To Notre Dame Commit
Versatile Ryan Barnes Eager To Play Wherever Notre Dame Needs Him
Commit Impact: What Landing Ryan Barnes Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Adds Commitment From Maryland DB Ryan Barnes
In-Depth With Major Notre Dame DB Target Ryan Barnes (Plus Zoom Interview)
HIGHLIGHTS
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.