BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Chance Tucker

Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Chance Tucker
Encino (Calif.) Crespi's Chance Tucker picked Notre over Washington in July. Position coach Mike Mickens' prized lockdown cornerback signed with the Fighting Irish on the first day of the early signing period.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 39 cornerback and No. 29 player in California
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 56 cornerback and No. 68 player in California
STATS
2019 stats: 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one returned for touchdown) ... 13 receptions for 176 yards ands two scores.
2018 stats: 33 tackles and one forced fumble ... nine receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.
NOTABLE
• Born on Aug. 17, 2003
• 2019 All-Angelus League second-team defense
• 2019 Outstanding Defensive Back at USC Rising Stars Camp
• 2019 Crespi High Track & Field Athlete of the Year
• Ran a 10.97 in his first 100 meter track race
• Part of the 2019 Crespi track team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship
• Three years on the Crespi Presidents Honor Roll
• 2018 Crespi Outstranding Scholars Award
• 4.34 Cumulative GPA
OFFER SHEET
Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina, Hawaii, Lehigh, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State and Wyoming
2021 PROJECTION
Tucker has the size, speed and cover ability to play very early in his career at Notre Dame but the safe bet is that he will redshirt in 2021.
QUOTABLE
“Notre Dame is a great place, great school, great institution. It also has a great football program, so it’s the best of both worlds. “It’s very prestigious academically. What more can you ask for?” - Tucker
EXPERT TAKE
“I like Tucker’s game a lot, and my sense is when I see him during his senior season his ranking is going to move up as well. He has great instincts to step in front of passes or bait the quarterback into making a bad throw. If he’s not picking a pass off, Tucker is getting his head around to poke the ball away or make it really difficult for receivers.He is aggressive and gets his hands on receivers without drawing penalties, he has terrific speed to stay close on deep balls, and he’s confident enough to play man coverage on an island with no help over the top. Tucker has a lot of great attributes, but he’s a kid who doesn’t do a lot of offseason stuff so it’s difficult to compare him to the elite players in the region — especially this year with the coronavirus — but I’m hoping to see more of him soon and then that way I can get a better feel if his ranking should be changed.” - Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney
HIGHLIGHTS
----
