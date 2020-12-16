BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Deion Colzie

Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame in March. Most pundits and fans pegged the four-star playmaker to end up at Georgia or elsewhere in the SEC, but the Irish staff worked hard and got Colzie back in its class. And now, Colzie has signed his letter of intent with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish beat out Georgia, Florida and many others for the talented pass catcher. (Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 143 overall player nationally, No. 21 wide receiver and No. 11 recruit in Georgia ESPN: No. 72 overall player nationally, No. 10 wide receiver and No. 9 recruit in Georgia

STATS

2020 stats: 31 receptions for 571 yards and seven touchdowns. 2019 stats: 39 receptions for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns .. Four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

NOTABLE

• Born on July 28, 2003 • 2021 All-American Bowl • 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-American • 2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution Super 11 • 2020 Maxpreps Preseason Georgia All-State high school first-team offense • 2020 Athens Banner-Herald Terrific 10 • 2019 Georgia Class A-Private first-team defensive back • 2019 Georgia Region 8-A first-team basketball • Averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks per game in regular season basketball action in 2019.

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

2021 PROJECTION

With the likely departure of Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek after the 2020 season, the Irish could use another big-bodied receiver. Colzie will have an opportunity to throw his hat in the ring but expectations should be tempered as a true freshman.

QUOTABLE

"I am excited about playing for coach Brian Kelly and coach Del Alexander. I talk to both of them almost daily. We just chop it up, talk about different things and I know they can help me in life and football. Coach Alexander has produced has produce big-bodied receivers that go to the NFL and he can teach me to be a better man, a better football player and I know Notre Dame will help me now and in the future." - Colzie

EXPERT TAKE

Colzie is a legit 6-foot-4 wide receiver with long arms, good bend and the ability to win 50-50 balls. He has the size and the ability to be the next big wideout to make plays in South Bend. Colzie is not all about the flash and attention, but he is one of details. He is a very smart young man that is always working to get better. His long frame and leaping ability are not his only strengths. He has strong hands, he is willing to block on the perimeter and he is as unselfish as they come. Colzie can still improve on his top-end speed and the ability to separate from elite defensive backs, but with his size, he is able to use that to shield defenders. He has that size you cannot coach and the Iris fans should be excited to get this one committed again. - Rivals Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons

