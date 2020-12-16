BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Jason Onye

Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive end Jason Onye committed to Notre Dame over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. His pledge to the Irish is locked in as he signed a national letter of intent with Notre Dame this morning.

The beefy Rhode Island defensive end has signed with the Fighting Irish (Paul Danesi)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 44 strong side defensive end nationally ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 57 defensive end and No. 1 player in Rhode Island

STATS

2019 stats: 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles

NOTABLE

• Born on Dec. 4, 2002 • 2019 Providence Journal All-State first-team defense • Helped lead Bishop Hendricken to consecutive Rhode Island Interscholastic League championship (2018 & 2019) • Besides one fall as a fourth grader, Onye started playing football as a high school sophomore. • Named top recruit in Rhode Island per Maxpreps • Will be the sixth player from Rhode Island to play for Notre Dame

OFFER SHEET

Arizona, Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn Setate, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia

2021 PROJECTION

Onye is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021. He will enroll in the summer.

QUOTABLE

“It was great. South Bend, the city itself, exceeded all of my expectations. Everyone was awesome to me; the community base is really nice. The fans, the commits, everyone loves it.” - Onye

EXPERT TAKE

“Onye is a big, fast defensive end who is just bigger and stronger than anyone he’s played in high school. He gets by with a lot of his athleticism. He has no problem disengaging from these offensive linemen he plays against. At the next level, that’s not going to fly; he’s going to need to work on hand techniques and improve his overall strength. At this point, he’s purely a rush end in high school with the thick build which will fill out at Notre Dame. We’re looking forward to him developing his technique and becoming a more refined prospect at the next level.” - Rivals East Coast analyst Adam Friedman

