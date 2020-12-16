BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Jason Onye

Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Jason Onye
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive end Jason Onye committed to Notre Dame over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. His pledge to the Irish is locked in as he signed a national letter of intent with Notre Dame this morning.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 44 strong side defensive end nationally
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 57 defensive end and No. 1 player in Rhode Island
STATS
2019 stats: 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles
NOTABLE
• Born on Dec. 4, 2002
• 2019 Providence Journal All-State first-team defense
• Helped lead Bishop Hendricken to consecutive Rhode Island Interscholastic League championship (2018 & 2019)
• Besides one fall as a fourth grader, Onye started playing football as a high school sophomore.
• Named top recruit in Rhode Island per Maxpreps
• Will be the sixth player from Rhode Island to play for Notre Dame
OFFER SHEET
Arizona, Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn Setate, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia
2021 PROJECTION
Onye is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021. He will enroll in the summer.
QUOTABLE
“It was great. South Bend, the city itself, exceeded all of my expectations. Everyone was awesome to me; the community base is really nice. The fans, the commits, everyone loves it.” - Onye
EXPERT TAKE
“Onye is a big, fast defensive end who is just bigger and stronger than anyone he’s played in high school. He gets by with a lot of his athleticism. He has no problem disengaging from these offensive linemen he plays against. At the next level, that’s not going to fly; he’s going to need to work on hand techniques and improve his overall strength. At this point, he’s purely a rush end in high school with the thick build which will fill out at Notre Dame. We’re looking forward to him developing his technique and becoming a more refined prospect at the next level.” - Rivals East Coast analyst Adam Friedman
LINKS
2021 DL Commit Jason Onye Gets First Look At Notre Dame
2021 DE Jason Onye Commits To Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commit Impact: What Landing Jason Onye Means For Notre Dame
Mike Elston Continues Stellar Defensive Line Recruiting For Notre Dame
HIGHLIGHTS
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.