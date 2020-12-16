BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Gabriel Rubio

Longtime Notre Dame commit Gabriel Rubio from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles has officially a member of the Fighting Irish football team, as he signed with Brian Kelly's program on National Signing Day. Rubio will enroll early at Notre Dame.

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 2 player in Missouri, No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 106 overall recruit. ESPN: No. 3 player in Missouri, No. 11 defensive tackle and No. 161 overall recruit.

STATS

2020 stats: 40 tackles and two sacks (in four games). 2019 stats: 117 tackles and 18 sacks. Career stats: 245 tackles and 22 sacks.

NOTABLE

• Born on July 9, 2003 • Set Lutheran of St. Charles single-season sack record (18) in 2019. • 2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame World Bowl Selection • 2020 Missouri All-Conference first-team • No. 5 on the 2020-21 Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 countdown • 2019 Archdiocesan Athletics Association (small division) Defensive Player of the Year • 2019 Class 3 all-state first-team selection • His father, Angel, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998 and played professional football for seven years. • His mother, Theresa, is the owner of Grandma's Cookies, a sweets shop located in downtown St. Charles, Mo.

OFFER SHEET

Ball State, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt

2021 PROJECTION

Rubio offers the size, strength and ability to contribute as a freshman at Notre Dame, just like Jacob Lacey did in 2019.

QUOTABLE

“Mainly Coach [Mike] Elston, the brotherhood, the tradition and academics. Everything about Notre Dame makes it a special place. That's the reason I chose it. Notre Dame is very historic. I like that. They hold onto their traditions. I like the campus. They have a great team. They have great coaches, especially head coach Brian Kelly. They have the family atmosphere I’m looking for. They have a band of brothers.” - Rubio

EXPERT TAKE

“It’s insane because I always saw him inside, but after watching him on the edge last year, I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he could be a 330- or 340-pound kid. I also think he could play at 280 and come off the edge. That’s just not normal; you can't coach size. With him, you’re getting clay and you can sculpt him to be whatever you want him to be and he’s going to do it full speed.” - Lutheran of St. Charles head coach Arlen Harris Sr.

