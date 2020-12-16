BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: QB Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame's quarterback of the 2021 class has officially signed, as San Diego Helix Charter's Tyler Buchner put pen to paper on National Signing Day. The decorated All-American quarterback will come to South Bend with plenty of excitement and hype surrounding him.

The talented prospect from California made his Notre Dame commitment official on National Signing Day. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 10 player in California, No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 111 overall prospect. ESPN: No. 3 player in California, No. 7 pocket passer and No. 39 overall prospect.

STATS

2019 Stats: 267-of-402 passing for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2 ... 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.

NOTABLE

• Born on Nov. 7, 2002 • 2021 Under Armour All-American • 2020 Elite 11 Finalist • 2019 Silver Pigskin Winner (first junior to win San Diego's "Heisman" award since Reggie Bush) • 2019 CIF Offensive Player Of The Year • 2019 All CIF first-team • 2019 MaxPreps California first-team all state offense • 2019 MaxPreps Junior All-American first-team offense • 2019 Cal-Hi Sports - California Junior Player Of The Year • 2019 Scorebook Live - Offensive Player Of The Year • His father, Todd, played football at Colgate in the mid-1980s, while his mother, Audrey, was a member of Yale’s equestrian team • His sister, Brooke, plays for the Cal beach volleyball team

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn, San Diego State, TCU, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State, Yale and Wisconsin.

2021 PROJECTION

With Ian Book's expected departure after this season, Buchner has the chance to compete for the starting job in 2021 against Drew Pyne and Brendon Clark, the latter of which should be considered the early favorite for the job.

QUOTABLE

“It wasn’t what I saw, it was more the people I met and the experiences I had there that really separated it from the rest of the pack. The coaching staff was a huge plus and I could go on about them forever but just the people, the alumni, the students, the faculty, were all really special and that’s something I want to be a part of. I actually thought those people were amazing and the players I met on the team, I had so much in common with those guys and I wanted to play with those kids.” - Buchner

EXPERT TAKE

“He has the ‘it’ factor and can elevate those around him. I think Tyler is a baller. Some of the [inexperience] points are fair, and fans should temper their expectations fundamentally on freshmen coming in and thriving — it’s not the easiest thing to do. So Tyler has a great ceiling and has time to develop, but he’s going to miss out on like 700 snaps at the high school level. He’s the best one Notre Dame has had in awhile. “We’re in an era where the best athlete is also the best passer. That’s the name of the game. You have to make off-platform throws, and he does and thrives. That’s his first pass on his film; he flips his hips and, ‘Whoa.’ I think he’s a pure passer with athletic traits. He reminds me of Sam Ehlinger, but with a better burst and a more pure passer at this stage of his career.” - Yogi Roth, Pac-12 Network Analyst & Elite 11 Coach

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS